Chelsea to face Man Utd as Women’s FA Cup fifth round draw revealed
- Chelsea vs Manchester United was the standout tie following Monday night’s draw for the Women’s FA Cup fifth round.
- It will be a repeat of the 2025 final, which saw Chelsea beat United 3-0 at Wembley.
- There will be a Merseyside derby, as Liverpool host Everton, while Arsenal will face Bristol City, Manchester City will play against Sheffield United and Brighton travel to West Ham.
- London City Lionesses will play against Tottenham, Oxford United will host Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City will face Chatham Town.
- All ties will be played on the weekend of the 21st/22nd February.