Adidas unveils its new World Cup 2026 ball powered by AI

FIFA World Cup 2026 ball revealed
  • Adidas has unveiled the Trionda, the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, featuring a red, green, and blue design to represent the three host nations: the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
  • The Trionda incorporates advanced "connected ball technology" with an internal inertial measurement unit chip, designed to send real-time data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system.
  • This technology aims to enable faster offside decisions and assist in identifying handball offences by tracking individual touches of the ball.
  • The ball's construction features four panels forming a triangle, embossed with stars, maple leaves, and eagles, which Adidas states provide greater in-flight stability and improved grip.
  • The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on 11 June, with the final taking place on 19 July in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Trionda ball is now available for purchase at €160.
