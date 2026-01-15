Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel experts reveal when fans should book their World Cup 2026 accommodation

  • The 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America has received record-breaking ticket demand, with over 500 million requests already submitted.
  • Travel experts are advising fans to book accommodation and travel plans promptly due to rapidly decreasing availability and significant price increases in host cities.
  • Hotel prices have surged, with some cities experiencing over 150% year-on-year increases and average rates around the opening game up by 328 per cent.
  • The US State Department has paused immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, including major football nations, potentially impacting fan attendance, though exceptions exist for players and officials.
  • Airfare changes are varied across host cities, with some seeing increases and others decreases, while transport providers like American Airlines and Amtrak are adding services to manage demand.
