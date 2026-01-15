Why fans have been left frustrated by Fifa World Cup 2026 ticket process
- England fans have committed to 2026 World Cup tickets without knowing the final cost, with prices potentially ranging from $60 to $7,000, leading to widespread frustration.
- FIFA's new ticketing system is significantly more expensive than previous tournaments, prompting a backlash that resulted in the introduction of a limited number of $60 "category 4" tickets.
- Supporter groups are cynical about FIFA's claims of "500 million ticket requests" and fear high prices will deter passionate fans, impacting the tournament's atmosphere.
- Concerns have been raised about accessibility tickets being resold at inflated prices and carers being charged, which contradicts FIFA's own human rights statutes.
- There is ongoing frustration with the Football Association for not being more outspoken on behalf of England fans, despite some behind-the-scenes efforts to address pricing issues.