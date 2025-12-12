Fans hit out at ‘slap in the face’ World Cup ticket pricing
- England fans face exorbitant costs to follow their team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with the cheapest final ticket priced at $4,185 (£3,120).
- Following England from the first game to the final would cost a minimum of $7,020 (£5,228) for the cheapest tickets, a substantial increase compared to previous tournaments.
- The England Fans’ Embassy described the pricing policy as a 'slap in the face' and 'laughable', criticising the disregard for loyal supporters.
- Football Supporters Europe (FSE) labelled the prices a 'monumental betrayal' and urged FIFA to halt ticket sales and review the pricing structure.
- FSE highlighted that supporting a team from start to finish at this World Cup could cost five times more than at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.