Disabled fan group slams Fifa in fresh controversy over World Cup tickets
- The Disability and Inclusion Fan Network of Football Supporters Europe has raised “profound concern” over the pricing of accessibility tickets for the 2026 World Cup.
- Accessibility tickets are reportedly appearing on Fifa's official resale platform at over six times their original face value.
- The group criticises Fifa's decision to charge for companion tickets, a first for the World Cup, calling it an “unfair tax “ on disabled supporters.
- Concerns also include the unavailability of accessibility tickets in the cheapest Category 4 for national team fans, which is described as “completely unprecedented”.
- The network argues that Fifa's current policies contradict its own statutes on human rights and inclusion, as well as President Gianni Infantino's past statements on disability.