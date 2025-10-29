Blue Jays level World Series following heartbreaking defeat
- The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4 of the World Series, levelling the series at 2-2.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani, and Addison Barger contributed with two hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays.
- Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber delivered a strong performance, allowing just one run on four hits into the sixth inning after returning from Tommy John surgery.
- Shohei Ohtani, pitching for the Dodgers, yielded six hits and four runs into the seventh inning and went 0 for 3 at the plate.
- The victory ensures the World Series trophy will be decided at the Rogers Centre, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.