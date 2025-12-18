Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

World’s tallest teenager completes career first for college basketball team

Mark Long
Olivier Rioux scored his first collegiate field goal on Wednesday
Olivier Rioux scored his first collegiate field goal on Wednesday (Getty Images)
  • Florida Gators, ranked 23rd nationally, secured a dominant 102-61 victory over Saint Francis on Wednesday, providing a welcome break from their challenging schedule.
  • Xaivian Lee led the Gators with 18 points, while Alex Condon added 14, as Florida never trailed and established an early 20-point lead.
  • Olivier Rioux, the world's tallest teenager, made his collegiate debut, scoring his first field goal with a dunk to the delight of the home crowd.
  • Other key contributors for Florida included Rueben Chinyelu with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar each scoring 11 points.
  • Saint Francis, ranked 361st nationally and a 45 ½-point underdog, suffered their seventh defeat by at least 25 points this season, with Skylar Wicks scoring 22 points.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in