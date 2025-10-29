The thunderous volley that saw Cardiff beat Wrexham in first meeting in more than 20 years
- Cardiff secured a 2-1 victory over Wrexham in their Carabao Cup match, marking the first encounter between the two Welsh clubs in over two decades.
- Yousef Salech put Cardiff ahead in the first half, with Wrexham's initial performance drawing criticism from their home supporters.
- Wrexham substitute Kieffer Moore equalised early in the second half, briefly revitalising the home side's chances.
- Will Fish scored the winning goal for Cardiff with a thunderous volley in the 71st minute, ensuring their progression in the competition.
- The defeat ended Wrexham's aspirations of reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1978, as Cardiff deservedly advanced.