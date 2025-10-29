Fulham survive scare at League One side to progress in Carabao Cup
- Fulham progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals by beating Wycombe 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Adams Park.
- League One side Wycombe took an early lead in the fourth minute with a goal from Cauley Woodrow against his former club.
- Josh King scored his first senior goal for Fulham at the start of the second half to equalise the score.
- Wycombe defended resiliently, holding off pressure from the Premier League team and surviving a late goal-line clearance.
- In the penalty shoot-out, Fulham secured the victory after Donnell McNeilly's kick was saved and Issa Diop scored the winning penalty.