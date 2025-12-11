Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Real Madrid squad rally around under-fire Xabi Alonso after Man City defeat

Madrid must believe 'things will get better' - Alonso
  • Real Madrid suffered a comeback defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League, marking their second consecutive home loss.
  • Manager Xabi Alonso has overseen only two victories in his last eight matches, leading to increased scrutiny over his position.
  • Midfielder Jude Bellingham insisted that the Real Madrid players continue to support Alonso despite the team's recent poor run of form.
  • Bellingham acknowledged the team's struggles but expressed full faith that they possess the necessary resources to improve their performance.
  • The club's dip in form began with a Champions League defeat at Anfield and has seen them relinquish the top spot in LaLiga.
