Real Madrid squad rally around under-fire Xabi Alonso after Man City defeat
- Real Madrid suffered a comeback defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League, marking their second consecutive home loss.
- Manager Xabi Alonso has overseen only two victories in his last eight matches, leading to increased scrutiny over his position.
- Midfielder Jude Bellingham insisted that the Real Madrid players continue to support Alonso despite the team's recent poor run of form.
- Bellingham acknowledged the team's struggles but expressed full faith that they possess the necessary resources to improve their performance.
- The club's dip in form began with a Champions League defeat at Anfield and has seen them relinquish the top spot in LaLiga.