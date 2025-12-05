Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Yoane Wissa ‘getting closer’ to Newcastle debut, says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe revealed Yoane Wissa is expected to be available soon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe revealed Yoane Wissa is expected to be available soon (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa has returned to full training after a knee injury, three months after his £55 million transfer from Brentford.
  • Manager Eddie Howe confirmed Wissa is “getting closer” to making his Magpies debut after playing approximately 30 minutes in an 11-a-side game in midweek and will decide on his availability for Saturday's match against Burnley after Friday's training session.
  • Wissa will not be participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, having been omitted from the DR Congo squad.
  • Howe also provided a positive update on Sandro Tonali, stating his injury from the Tottenham match is not serious and he is expected to be available.
  • Newcastle have dropped 11 points from winning positions this season, a joint league high, despite maintaining an unbeaten home record in the Premier League since August.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in