Yoane Wissa ‘getting closer’ to Newcastle debut, says Eddie Howe
- Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa has returned to full training after a knee injury, three months after his £55 million transfer from Brentford.
- Manager Eddie Howe confirmed Wissa is “getting closer” to making his Magpies debut after playing approximately 30 minutes in an 11-a-side game in midweek and will decide on his availability for Saturday's match against Burnley after Friday's training session.
- Wissa will not be participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, having been omitted from the DR Congo squad.
- Howe also provided a positive update on Sandro Tonali, stating his injury from the Tottenham match is not serious and he is expected to be available.
- Newcastle have dropped 11 points from winning positions this season, a joint league high, despite maintaining an unbeaten home record in the Premier League since August.