Yulia Putintseva hits back at ‘disrespectful’ crowd with cheeky dance
- Yulia Putintseva hit back at Australian Open fans for their "disrespectful" behaviour following her third-round victory over Zeynep Sonmez.
- The crowd, largely supporting Sonmez, created a partisan atmosphere, with Putintseva saying, “There is always someone in favour and someone to cheer for, that’s what’s great about the sport. But today I think was really a lot of disrespectful moments when they were screaming between my first and second serve. Like really loud, just to make me (make a) mistake."
- Putintseva secured a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 win, advancing to the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time.
- Video showed Putintseva dancing in celebration and gesturing towards the stands after the final point, prompting boos throughout her post-match interview.
- To maintain her composure during the match, Putintseva revealed she sang an old Russian song about rabbits to herself.