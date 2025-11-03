Walmart CEO announces plan to reshape every role within company

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced that artificial intelligence will reshape every job role within the company, from cashiers to executives, as the retailer plans to go on the "offense" with AI.

The company aims to equip its 2.1 million global employees with new AI tools, ensuring they can adapt and add value in a machine-assisted commerce future.

This strategy follows Walmart's recent collaboration with OpenAI, enabling customers to browse and purchase products via ChatGPT.

Walmart is providing employees with access to ChatGPT and other AI platforms for experimentation, and will utilise its global training initiative, Walmart Academies, to upskill its workforce.

While other major retailers have announced significant layoffs due to AI, McMillon stated that AI is expected to create new jobs at Walmart, such as certified technicians, offsetting those it replaces.