Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Walmart CEO announces plan to reshape every role within company

Kevin O’Leary says films waste 'millions of dollars' by not using AI extras

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced that artificial intelligence will reshape every job role within the company, from cashiers to executives, as the retailer plans to go on the "offense" with AI.

The company aims to equip its 2.1 million global employees with new AI tools, ensuring they can adapt and add value in a machine-assisted commerce future.

This strategy follows Walmart's recent collaboration with OpenAI, enabling customers to browse and purchase products via ChatGPT.

Walmart is providing employees with access to ChatGPT and other AI platforms for experimentation, and will utilise its global training initiative, Walmart Academies, to upskill its workforce.

While other major retailers have announced significant layoffs due to AI, McMillon stated that AI is expected to create new jobs at Walmart, such as certified technicians, offsetting those it replaces.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in