All pupils in families on universal credit to be entitled to free school meals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All pupils in England whose families claim universal credit will be eligible for free school meals under an expansion of the Government-funded support.

Hundreds of thousands more children across the country will be able to access means-tested free school meals when the provision is extended from September 2026, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

Currently, households in England on universal credit must earn below £7,400 a year (after tax and not including benefits) to qualify for free school meals.

But the Government has announced that every pupil whose household is on universal credit will have a new entitlement to free school lunches from the start of the 2026/27 academic year.

The move comes after campaigners and education leaders have called for free school meals to be extended to all children whose families are on universal credit to ease pressures on young people living in poverty.

Nearly 2.1 million pupils – almost one in four of all pupils (24.6%) – in England were eligible for free school meals in January 2024.

The DfE has said more than half-a-million more children are expected to benefit from a free meal every school day as a result of the expansion, and nearly £500 will be put back into parents’ pockets every year.

It suggested that the expansion will lift 100,000 children across England completely out of poverty.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Feeding more children every day, for free, is one of the biggest interventions we can make to put more money in parents’ pockets, tackle the stain of poverty, and set children up to learn.

“This expansion is a truly historic moment for our country, helping families who need it most and delivering our Plan for Change to give every child, no matter their background, the same chance to succeed.”

The DfE is due to release data on Thursday morning showing the number of state school pupils in England who are eligible for free school meals.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “It is the moral mission of this government to tackle the stain of child poverty, and today this government takes a giant step towards ending it with targeted support that puts money back in parents’ pockets.

“From free school meals to free breakfast clubs, breaking the cycle of child poverty is at the heart of our Plan for Change to cut the unfair link between background and success.

“We believe that background shouldn’t mean destiny. Today’s historic step will help us to deliver excellence everywhere, for every child and give more young people the chance to get on in life.”

The Government’s child poverty taskforce is due to publish its 10-year strategy later this year.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust social mobility charity, said: “This is a significant step towards taking hunger out of the classroom.

“Children can’t learn effectively when hungry, so this announcement not only helps to tackle the effects of child poverty, but will also likely help improve education outcomes for disadvantaged young people.

“Giving free school meals to all families who are eligible for universal credit is also easier for parents to understand, so has the potential to increase take-up rates.”

Kate Anstey, head of education policy at the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) charity, said: “This is fantastic news and a game-changer for children and families.

“At last, more kids will get the food they need to learn and thrive and millions of parents struggling to make ends meet will get a bit of breathing space.

“We hope this is a sign of what’s to come in autumn’s child poverty strategy, with government taking more action to meet its manifesto commitment to reduce child poverty in the UK.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “There’s some detail to be worked through on exactly how this transition will work and we look forward to talking with the Government about that.

“But, certainly, expanding free school meal eligibility in this way is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “We join families and schools across England in welcoming this necessary and overdue first step in expanding free school meals eligibility.

“The existing threshold had been unchanged since 2018, meaning hundreds of thousands of children in poverty were missing out on the nutrition they need to thrive.”

But he added that many children in families who just miss out on being eligible for universal credit will also “miss out on a hot, healthy school meal”.

Mr Kebede said: “Ensuring that a free school meal is available to all children is the next urgent step that must be taken.”

The Liberal Democrats said the change was a “victory for thousands of passionate campaigners” but was “only a first step” towards helping children in poverty.

The party’s education spokeswoman Munira Wilson MP said: “Liberal Democrats have been pushing hard for this crucial change for years. It’s a victory for thousands of passionate campaigners that the Government has finally listened.”

She added: “To end the cost-of-learning crisis, the Government needs to commit to auto-enrolling eligible children for free school meals, lifting the two-child benefit cap, and capping uniform costs to truly change the lives of children in poverty. We’ll hold their feet to the fire to make sure today’s change is just a start.”