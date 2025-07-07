Here’s when the UK can expect the third heatwave of the summer
Robert White
Monday 07 July 2025 12:53 BSTComments
- The Met Office forecasts a third heatwave for the UK by the end of next week.
- Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s, with high night-time temperatures making sleep uncomfortable.
- An official heatwave, requiring three consecutive days of high temperatures, is likely to be declared around Friday.
- Humidity, high pollen, and high UV levels are also anticipated during this period.
- While the duration is uncertain, the UK is expected to avoid the extreme temperatures seen in southern Europe.
