Zelensky abandons Nato hopes ahead of peace talks

Arpan Rai
Sunday 14 December 2025 14:00 GMT
Zelensky says he has discussed security guarantees with US
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky has abandoned Ukraine's ambition to join Nato, seeking a peace deal with Russia.
  • This decision is presented as a compromise to end the conflict, in exchange for Western security guarantees.
  • Zelensky, along with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Berlin for further negotiations.
  • Ukraine's navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel, the Viva, carrying sunflower oil, with a drone, though no one was injured.
  • This incident follows Friday's Russian attacks on two Ukrainian ports, which damaged three Turkish-owned vessels and caused a large fire on one.
