Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr explains ‘pressure’ of the final
- Alan Carr, winner of Celebrity Traitors, explained his emotional reaction after securing the prize pot.
- The comedian, who won the first celebrity version of the game show on Thursday, broke down in tears.
- He revealed on Traitors Uncloaked that the significant amount won for his chosen charity caused his emotional outburst.
- Carr is donating his winnings to Neuroblastoma UK, a charity he holds dear.
- He expressed hope that his visible upset would lessen any negative sentiment from eliminating fellow contestants.