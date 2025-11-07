Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr explains ‘pressure’ of the final

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr reveals why he broke down in tears after scooping prize pot
  • Alan Carr, winner of Celebrity Traitors, explained his emotional reaction after securing the prize pot.
  • The comedian, who won the first celebrity version of the game show on Thursday, broke down in tears.
  • He revealed on Traitors Uncloaked that the significant amount won for his chosen charity caused his emotional outburst.
  • Carr is donating his winnings to Neuroblastoma UK, a charity he holds dear.
  • He expressed hope that his visible upset would lessen any negative sentiment from eliminating fellow contestants.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in