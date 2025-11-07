Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr has revealed why he broke down in tears after scooping the prize pot.

The comedian, a surprise winner of the first ever celebrity version of the game show, burst into tears following his victory on Thursday (6 November).

Appearing on Traitors Uncloaked, Carr, who will donate his winnings to Neuroblastoma UK, said: “I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity.

“The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much. Hopefully when people see how upset I was they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures.”