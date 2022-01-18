Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back Music Box performance of new single ‘OH OK’
British star Sam Ryder performed a special pared-back rendition of his brand new single, “OH OK”, as well as the B side “Armour”.
The singer-songwriter, known for his powerful voice, is back releasing new music as an independent artist, recorded at his own studio out in Nashville.
He recently announced his biggest UK show to date taking place later this year, at Wembley Arena on 6 November.
Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.
