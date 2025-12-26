The Beckhams celebrated Christmas together without Brooklyn, just days after their first-born son reportedly blocked the entire family on social media.

In a clip posted to Instagram by Victoria, their son Cruz can be seen playing guitar whilst David gets a home pedicure. Another video shows the former England captain cutting down a Christmas tree, with his wife declaring he is “giving us his best “Clark Griswold”.

It comes after Cruz rebuffed rumours that his parents unfollowed Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… They woke up blocked… as did I.”