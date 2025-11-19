Queen of Versailles on Broadway Stardom and Being American Royalty

Jackie Siegel, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Versailles", is the inspiration behind a brand new namesake musical on Broadway.

The millionaire model sat down with The Independent to talk all about the new show and heap praise on Kristin Chenoweth's leading performance.

Speaking to Caitlin Hornik, Ms Siegel also revealed an exclusive first look at her 90,000 square-foot mansion's living room, spoke about her relationship with Donald Trump, and shared plans to continue her advocacy work around the opioid crisis.