Skoda Enyaq Updated: What’s New in 2025?

Skoda’s first all-electric model, the all popular Enyaq, has been given an update with styling tweaks taking inspiration from the brand’s ‘modern solid’ design language, plus equipment and technology boosts to make it even more competitive.

A typical Skoda blend of space and value, it proved hugely popular with buyers – we’ve given it an eight-out-of-ten rating in our Skoda Enyaq review.

