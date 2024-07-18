Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Footage has captured floodwaters raging across the Arkansas town of Yelville, with some residents evacuated from their homes.

Between six and 11 inches of rain fell in 12 hours on Wednesday (17 July), according to forecasters at the Weather Service office.

Streets resembled rivers, as several properties - including Creekside Nursing Home, were evacuated.

The National Weather Service issued a rare flash flood emergency warning, which has since been downgraded to an area flood warning.

Flooding still remains in much of the area.