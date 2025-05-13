A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am

The Independent’s Features Writer Helen Coffey visits a so-called “longevity doctor” to find out how old her body really is – and whether it’s possible to slow down, or even reverse, the aging process.

Longevity medicine, once associated with billionaire biohackers like Bryan Johnson, is gaining traction as a more mainstream approach to personalised healthcare. From blood tests to bone scans and a fitness stress test, Coffey undergoes a full-body MOT to reveal her “biological age” – and explores whether anti-ageing science is really just hype, or the future of wellbeing.