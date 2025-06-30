The Prodigy’s emotional tribute to Keith Flint as they close Glastonbury 2025

The Prodigy made an emotional tribute to original band member Keith Flint during their headline performance on the Other Stage for Glastonbury’s closing night.

“This show tonight is dedicated to Mr Flint,” shouted Liam Howlett, the band’s musical mastermind, as the group returned to the festival for the first time since Flint’s death in 2019.

“This is his night!”

“Firestarter” remixed with snippets of Flint’s voice played as an animation of him appeared on the screens.

The Prodigy first played the festival in 1995 and last took to its stage in 2009.