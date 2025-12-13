Inside the most Christmassy town in the UK

Is this the most Christmassy town in the UK?

Bowness-on-Windermere, a picturesque town situated in the heart of the Lake District, has just been crowned the UK’s most festive town or city, according to a survey by Betway, judging locations by festive-themed criteria such as average December snowfall and temperature and the number of cosy cafes.

With an average snowfall of 84mm in December, a mean temperature of 4C and more than 30 cafes and pubs, this Cumbria town definitely has all the makings of a winter wonderland.

But is it the best? The Independent spoke to locals, councillors and tourists to find out.