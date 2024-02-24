Saudi Cup to promote a better understanding of country’s values, says Prince Bandar

The Independent caught up with the Chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Alfaisal at the Saudi Cup meeting.

“We are very grateful to the owners and trainers who have supported the Saudi cup from Day 1. We are committed to making this an established race in the international arena”.

“Saudis are very hospitable.” the Prince continued. The event, which is run as a partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Jockey Club, will, he says, “allow everyone to get a better understanding of who we are, what our values are and our culture.”