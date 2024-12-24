How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin

Jacob Stolworthy picks his favourites of 2024 in his 12 days of Christmas roundup, with his 11th pick being the fantastic telling of origins of The Penguin.

A great performance from Colin Farrell sees a Batman villain full of pathos and nuance but it's the scene-stealing turn by Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone that raises this amazing production even further. The comic book series gave a rich, complex world where the non-appearance of Batman was carried off with aplomb.

Catch it now on Now TV.