How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple in Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Audrey Hepburn in a Givenchy dress wasn't Truman Capote's original vision for the movie adaptation of his novel Breakfast at Tiffany’s. He had wanted Marilyn Monroe to play the character Holly Golightly but Monroe’s advisor and acting coach said she shouldn’t play an escort, because it was too risqué.

Hepburn, who said she depended upon her favourite designer Givenchy the way most American women depended upon their psychiatrists, went on to become an iconic look in a her black dress during the opening credits, helping the film become a symbol in American culture.

Watch more That Dress on Independent TV.