Charlotte OC stars in the penultimate episode of this season of Music Box, performing gorgeous pared-back versions of her singles “Romeo” and “God We Tried”.

The Blackburn-born singer-songwriter is poised to release her new EP Seriously Love, Go Home on 11 July, a brilliant exploration of grief, failed relationships and redemption.

Charlotte is also set to headline Lower Third in London on 2 July and Soup in Manchester on 3 July.

