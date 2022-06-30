Earlier in the year, The Independent revealed that Akshata Murty, wife of Rishi Sunak, was using non-dom status to save millions of pounds on her UK tax bill.

Non-dom status applies to someone who was born overseas, and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence or “domicile”.

However, it’s not the only tax tool that allows people to avoid paying tax in the UK. The Independent’s economics editor Anna Isaac goes Behind The Headlines to explore, non-doms, ghost-doms, tax-havens and other tactics used by the UK elite.

