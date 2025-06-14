How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday

Italy is home to some of the most popular holiday destinations in the world, from Rome’s historical marvels and the towering cliffs of the Amalfi Coast to the glistening waters of Lake Como.

But with natural beauty and awe-inspiring architecture and comes flocks of tourists. In this week’s episode of TravelSmart, the Independent’s Travel team shares their advice on the best spots off the tourist trail so you can plan an Italy holiday away from the crowds.

Assistant Travel Editor Emilee Tombs reveals underrated Tuscan gems like the coastal region of Maremma, as well as the charming hilltop towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano, while Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman shares her favourite spots in the breathtaking Dolomites. And they delve into how you can find a slice of tranquility in popular tourist destinations like Florence and Sardinia – you just need to know where to look.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.