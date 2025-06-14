Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
Italy is home to some of the most popular holiday destinations in the world, from Rome’s historical marvels and the towering cliffs of the Amalfi Coast to the glistening waters of Lake Como.
But with natural beauty and awe-inspiring architecture and comes flocks of tourists. In this week’s episode of TravelSmart, the Independent’s Travel team shares their advice on the best spots off the tourist trail so you can plan an Italy holiday away from the crowds.
Assistant Travel Editor Emilee Tombs reveals underrated Tuscan gems like the coastal region of Maremma, as well as the charming hilltop towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano, while Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman shares her favourite spots in the breathtaking Dolomites. And they delve into how you can find a slice of tranquility in popular tourist destinations like Florence and Sardinia – you just need to know where to look.
Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.
Up next
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
01:42
Aerial bombardment rocks Tel Aviv as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
00:37
Remembering the British victims of the Air India plane crash
00:32
Bridgerton actor who fought off phone snatcher shows off boxing skills
01:07