What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Tactical voting has hit the headlines once again in the build-up to the general election.

According to a new YouGov study, one in five voters (22 per cent) say they will be using the tactic on 4 July.

“Tactical voting” has been a common phrase on the lips of politicians and newsreaders for a long time - but why is everyone talking about it, and what does it actually mean?

In this episode of Decomplicated, we take a look at how tactical voting works - and how it could be a powerful tool in elections.