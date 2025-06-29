Watch as The Script’s Danny O’Donaghue gives a touching tribute to late bandmate Mark Sheehan during the group’s Glastonbury performance on Saturday (28 June).

Following a performance of their hit song “The Man Who Can't Be Move”, O’Donaghue sat on the edge of the stage and told a sea of fans at the Pyramid Stage that he wished Sheehan could be here today.

He shared: “There's one person I really wish was here to see this. He was on the stage 17 years ago. We lost my best mate and the founding member of The Script Mark Sheehan, we lost him nearly a year and a half ago.

“I just want to thank every single person here for keeping us going, for all your thoughts and all your prayers, thank you so much.”

Sheehan, co-founder and lead guitarist of the Irish band, passed away in hospital after a brief illness in April 2023.