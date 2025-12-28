Mount Etna erupts as skiers watch spectacle from slopes

Mount Etna erupted on Saturday (December 27), sending a thick plume of volcanic ash billowing into the sky as skiers watched on.

Explosive activity at Etna's summit craters intensified, producing continuous ash emissions, Italy’s Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) said.

Scientists issued a red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), signalling a potential risk for aircraft.

However, flights were operating normally at Catania Fontanarossa Airport, authorities said, adding that no disruption was expected unless ashfall increased.

Italy has the highest concentration of active volcanoes in continental Europe. Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes.