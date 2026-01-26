Olympic snowboarder Shaun White jumps over comedian Shane Gillis in Central Park

Watch as Olympic snowboarder Shaun White jumps over comedian Shane Gillis in a snowy Central Park.

More than 10 inches of snow covered the iconic green space by the end of Sunday (25 January), as Storm Fern continues to batter the US.

Winter weather warnings have been issued to 118 million, whilst in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said she had mobilised National Guard troops to assist with the state's emergency storm response.

Video posted by White, a five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, shows him jumping over Gillis and comedian Chris O’Connor, as crowds watch on.