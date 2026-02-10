Martin Lewis shares two marriage rules that could affect your inheritance tax

Martin Lewis has revealed two “crucial” marriage rules that could affect your inheritance tax.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained during the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (10 February) how there is no inheritance tax on anything left between spouses, married or civil partners.

He explained: "Even if you are Bruce Wayne leaving a hundred billion pounds to your husband or wife, there is no inheritance tax paid on that whatsoever."

But the second rule that people “don’t know” is that “you can leave any unused allowance to your spouse, married, or civil partner only.”