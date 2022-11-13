Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The green solutions showcased at SGI 2022 are ‘nothing short of inspiring’, according to a Saudi princess.

HH Princess Noura bInt Turki Al-Saud spoke to The Independent on day two of the forum, “As the minister said, we’re not in the business of paying lip service.”

She added, “We do not commit to something unless we know we can do it.”

The Saudi Green Initiative is home to the latest in green technology emerging from the Middle East, from drones that can plant trees from above, to a car that runs completely on hydrogen.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.