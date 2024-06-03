Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

This weekend sees the final votes cast in India's general election, with months-long protests by farmers in Punjab one of the main weak points in Narendra Modi’s campaign for re-election as prime minister.

The farmers, who are demanding state-backed price guarantees for their crops, have clashed with the authorities over recent months. Attempts to march to Delhi have been blocked, leaving them camped at the capital’s borders.

Arpan Rai speaks with the farmers about their protest and how many see India's general elections, in which Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third term in power, as their chance to force change.