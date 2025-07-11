An elderly Palestinian man is living in a scrapped minibus after Israeli military operations emptied and tore through two major refugee camps in Tulkarem.

Seventy-one-year-old Abdul Salam Awda and his wife now shelter in the converted vehicle, while their six children remain scattered across the city since being displaced by Israeli forces in February.

Footage shows the makeshift home, equipped with a water tank and electricity, which Awda says he draws from a neighbour. It’s only enough to power a light and a fan.

“The situation is very hard. Our children haven’t paid rent for four or five months. How can they earn money? There’s no work. This is the kind of displacement we’re facing,” Awda said.

The UN says Israel’s West Bank offensive has caused the biggest Palestinian displacement since 1967.