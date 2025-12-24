Santa secrets revealed as school children quiz Father Christmas expert

Ever wondered what Father Christmas’ favourite meal is? Or why Santa wears a red suit?

Children from Priory Primary School in Hull, East Yorkshire, had the opportunity to ask all those Father Christmas related questions to someone who knows him best.

James Lovell, who set up the UK’s only Father Christmas school for professional Santas back in 1998, was on hand with his expertise to answer the questions from the youngsters.

If you have always wanted to know how Santa visits 843 million homes in one night, or if he is allergic to anything, Mr Lovell has it covered right here.