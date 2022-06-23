Jump to content
Our experts test and review the best new travel and outdoors products

Find all our reviews of travel and outdoors products here. Whether you're looking for new camping gear, hiking boots or suitcases, our writers have you covered. We test products for quality, ease of use and value for money. You can also find the latest deals on travel and outdoors products here.

Latest Travel and Outdoors reviews and deals

<p>We tested a range of sizes and have found quality tent options to suit most budgets</p>
Camping

Best tents for camping in the great outdoors year-round

<p>We rolled each bag over a few miles, to see how they fared </p>
Luggage

8 best backpacks with wheels for a smooth ride, tried and tested

<p>You can save 25% sitewide for summer </p>
Luggage

My favourite Antler cabin bag has 25% off – and it’s great for Ryanair

<p>Whether you’re embarking on a city break or balmy beach holiday, this is a great buy </p>
Luggage

This £11 under-seat bag won’t break Ryanair’s strict hand luggage rule

<p>Choose a sturdy, stylish brolly and you’ll always feel like singing in the rain</p>
Travel & outdoors

Best umbrella 2024, tried and tested

<p>Bookmark this article for your next festival or camping adventure</p>
IndyBest

Festival essentials checklist 2024 for Glastonbury, Reading and more

<p>During testing, we considered comfort, durability and weatherproofing</p>
Hiking

Best hiking and walking boots for women 2024

<p>From backpacks to duffel designs, these bags will soon become your new favourite travel companions </p>
Luggage

Best hand luggage 2024: Top-rated under-seat bags

<p>From wild camping in Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, these mats were tested thoroughly </p>
Travel & outdoors

11 best camping mats for sleeping comfortably in the great outdoors

<p>Whether you’re looking to visit historical sites or something for your Lego-obsessed little ones, there’s a destination for everyone</p>
Deals

Save on top UK family attractions, from Legoland to Alton Towers

<p>The offer is only valid for five more days </p>
Deals

TUI discount code May 2024: Save on your next holiday

<p>Ideal for outdoor adventures, changing robes keep you warm and make it easier to change out of wet gear al fresco </p>
Travel & outdoors

Best changing robes 2024, tried and tested

Hiking

Read expert guides on the best hiking gear to buy

<p>During testing, we considered comfort, durability and weatherproofing</p>
Hiking

Best hiking and walking boots for women 2024

<p>If our feet started to suffer, the shoes didn’t make our final list</p>
Hiking

Best men’s walking boots and shoes 2024, tried and tested

<p>We tested a range of walking poles on country walks and mountain treks</p>
Hiking

Best walking poles 2024, tried and tested during hiking adventures

Camping

<p>Whether for glamping, hiking or camping in the wild camping there’ll be something to suit </p>
Camping

11 best family tents for camping in 2023

<p>We’ve included a wood-burner which is a more eco-friendly option and handy if you’re travelling light</p>
Travel & outdoors

11 best camping stoves for grilling, toasting and hot drinks

<p>As die-hard campers we looked for durability, warmth and air flow</p>
Camping

10 best sleeping bags for camping, festivals and trekking adventures

Luggage

<p>The best travel companions are both light and roomy</p>
Luggage

6 best suitcases for all of your globe-trotting adventures

<p>We rolled each bag over a few miles, to see how they fared </p>
Luggage

8 best backpacks with wheels for a smooth ride, tried and tested

<p>These handy travel companions were used to transport everything from computers and cameras to dive gear during testing </p>
Luggage

10 best cabin bags and suitcases for great escapes

<p>We tested these bottles in our car, at the gym, on trains and planes, and when dashing between meetings </p>
Sports Equipment & Accessories

Best reusable water bottles 2024, tried and tested

<p>We looked for stylish travel wallets with room for all the essentials, as well as those that reduce the risk of identity fraud</p>
Travel & outdoors

Best travel wallets 2024, tried and tested

<p>We’ve got every base covered, from lightweight luggage to kids’ suitcases for first-time travellers </p>
Luggage

Best suitcases for 2024, tested by experts

<p>Love or loathe packing, these are the brands that will lighten the load </p>
Luggage

Best luggage brands to bookmark, from Antler to M&S Collection

<p>Packing cubes are ideal for shirts, shoes and everything in between</p>
Travel & outdoors

Best packing cubes for travel in 2024: Keep organised

<p>The suitcase features a padlock and four 360-degree spinner wheels</p>
SPONSORED

This Aerolite cabin bag is Ryanair-approved and reduced by 30%

<p>We looked for craftsmanship, durability and how waterproof they were in dewy grass</p>
Outdoor Eating

Best picnic blankets 2024: For al fresco dining this summer

<p>We sought out the soggy areas mosquitos know and love to put each product to the test </p>
Travel & outdoors

Best mosquito repellent 2024, tried and tested

<p>These designs cover warmth, comfort and on-trend features </p>
Travel & outdoors

7 best women’s wellies that are waterproof and stylish to boot

<p>All our kayaks were tested on the south coast of Devon</p>
Travel & outdoors

11 best inflatable kayaks for exploring rivers, lakes and the sea

<p>We kept an eye on boiling and cooking times while testing these on wild and windy Dartmoor</p>
Camping

Best camping stoves and portable gas cookers for 2024

<p>From lightweight backpacks to waterproof rucksack designs, the right travel bag can make your trip</p>
Travel & outdoors

16 best travel backpacks, tried and tested

<p>Say goodbye to uncomfortable travel days with one of these impressive designs </p>
Travel & outdoors

12 best travel pillows for long-haul flights and adventures in 2024

<p>Beyond waterproofing, we assesed packability, breathability and how easy they were to put on </p>
Hiking

Best men’s waterproof trousers 2024, tried and tested

<p>We were looking for packability, warmth and practical features from both budget and high-end options </p>
Travel & outdoors

10 best men’s gilets for layering up during outdoor adventures

<p>We tested different styles and designs, to cope with all weathers </p>
Travel & outdoors

10 best dog-walking coats for men and women

<p>We considered whether Uniqlo’s HeatTech leggings, socks, tops and trousers are worth your money </p>
Travel & outdoors

Uniqlo HeatTech review: Thermal clothing you’ll actually want to wear

<p>We tried each pair in cold and wet conditions to assess their warmth and waterproofing</p>
Travel & outdoors

9 best ski gloves and mittens for men and women to wear on the slopes

<p>Happily, changing the band for a smartwatch is near-instant </p>
Accessories

Best Apple Watch straps 2023: From sports bands to leather styles

<p>These clever luggage options have key security features, including anti-cut material </p>
Luggage

Anti-theft bags to buy as ‘attenzione pickpocket’ goes viral on TikTok

<p>Each of the sandals were tested over a 5km to 10km distance on different terrains </p>
Fashion & Beauty

The best walking sandals for men, women and children

<p>The supermarket’s dupe is in stores now </p>
Travel & outdoors

Aldi’s launched a £35 changing robe inspired by Dryrobe £160 design

<p>We’ve tested a range of the windbreaks, screens and tarps in 40mph-plus winds on exposed hillsides</p>
Camping

8 best windbreaks, tried and tested for camping and beach trips

<p>Our favourites were sturdy, accessible and easy to close – even when nearing full capacity</p>
Travel & outdoors

9 best car roof boxes for your next big road trip

<p>These were tested on warm nights in the Cotswolds and in winter temperatures in the Cairngorm mountain range in Scotland </p>
Camping

12 best sleeping bags for camping, festivals and trekking in 2023

<p>The pillow is worn as a scarf and the fleece fabric is warm and cosy against the skin </p>
Travel & outdoors

Trtl’s £40 travel pillow makes overnight flights a breeze

<p>As always, MoneySavingExpert has issued sound advice on keeping warm </p>
Travel & outdoors

<p>Other outdoor essentials include air beds and a lamp-speaker hybrid </p>
Camping

Aldi’s selling a collapsible washing machine and other camping gear

<p>The wet-weather essential for boujee dog-walkers </p>
Fashion & Beauty

Kate Middleton loves these wellies but are they worth £200?

<p>We rated the quality of down and synthetic insulation </p>
Men's Clothing

10 best men’s puffer and down jackets to fend off the wintry weather

<p>Each costing around £150, they come complete with a battery pack and USB cable </p>
Travel & outdoors

<p>From fleeces to waterproof jackets, these are pieces to invest in now and love forever </p>
Hiking

The Patagonia clothing to buy and support the climate change fight

<p>Batteries are heavy, so power stations with higher capacities can weigh as much as 80kg</p>
Travel & outdoors

Best portable power stations: Off-grid energy at home and away

<p>These will put a spring in your step as we enter into autumn and winter </p>
Travel & outdoors

FitFlop claims its wellies are the comfiest ever – but are they?

<p>For hungry families or a date for two, find your perfect wicker carrier in our list</p>
Outdoor Eating

7 best picnic baskets for luxurious alfresco lunching

<p>The tent has a cross ventilation system to help regulate temperature</p>
Travel & outdoors

This four-person tent from Aldi has been reduced by 33 per cent

<p>Vango, Merrell, Campingaz and more have all had a price cut </p>
Travel & outdoors

Go Outdoors sale: The bargain buys for camping and hiking equipment

<p>Choose from recycled frames, eco-friendly materials or vintage and pre-loved styles </p>
Women's Accessories

The eco-friendly sunglasses brands to know this summer and beyond

<p>Browse durable pieces made with concious materials such as organic cotton or recycled fabrics </p>
Travel & outdoors

Finisterre’s sale is on – save up to 50% on jackets, fleeces and more

<p>The unit includes a windbreak and mesh doors to keep your food ventilated </p>
Camping

Aldi’s camping cupboard will elevate your alfresco eating experience

<p>We shed light on their brightness (obviously) portability and ease of use </p>
Lighting

10 best torches: From head torches to camping lanterns and spotlights

<p>Exposure to levels of 70dB or higher for a prolonged period of time can start to damage your hearing </p>
Travel & outdoors

<p>With plenty of space for your air bed and seating area, it’s a summer must-have </p>
Camping

Aldi’s new bell tent is a must-have for your next glamping trip

<p>We left guidebooks and novels out of the final cut</p>
Travel Books

9 best travel books to inspire your next adventure

<p>W got our hands on this collection early so that we could give you our thoughts </p>
Cycling

Fjallraven and Specialized’s bikepacking collab is here

<p>The affordable solution to pitching a tent is a growing trend </p>
Travel & outdoors

The best car camping gear for the road, from fire pits to mattresses

<p>We’ve found walking must-haves for the whole family </p>
Travel & outdoors

Outdoor clothing sales: Blacks, Go Outdoors, Decathlon and more

<p>Satisfy even the fussiest of giftees this year </p>
Travel & outdoors

Airbnb has launched its gift cards in the UK, here’s how to buy one

<p>Typically the highest quality long-lasting car wax comes in paste form </p>
Travel & outdoors

6 best car waxes: From luxury polishes to quick-and-easy sprays

<p>Our top picks had a good balance of comfort, speed, durability and sure footedness on tricky roads</p>
Cycling

6 best endurance road bikes for long days in the saddle

<p>Most sleeping bags will have a season or comfort rating to indicate what kind of temperature it’s designed to be used in</p>
Camping

8 best kids’ sleeping bags for camping and sleepovers

<p>From raincoats to games, get your packing list in order</p>
Travel & outdoors

Staycations are on: What the IndyBest team can’t travel without

<p>They are easy to store and carry anywhere you want</p>
Outdoor Eating

Folding picnic tables with wine holders are this summer’s must-have

<p>We can now meet outdoors in groups of up to six people from multiple households or an unlimited number of people from two households outdoors</p>
Outdoor Eating

Everything you need to pack for the perfect picnic in the park

<p>You can’t help but have a wheely good holiday with one of these cases</p>
Deals

Away luggage has 30% off in brand’s second ever sale

<p>Whether you’re sleeping in a tent, bedding down in a rustic hostel or kipping in a campervan, a good sleep will leave you energised for the day’s activities ahead</p>
Travel & outdoors

8 best earplugs for a good night’s sleep

<p>It’s time to upgrade your adapter – ideally to one with at least one USB port and the ability to help you stay connected in a minimum of 150 countries</p>
Travel & outdoors

9 best travel adapters to keep your devices charged on holiday

<p>Opt for zipped pockets, cinchable ankles and water-repellent material to keep legs dry and tick-free</p>
Hiking

9 best women’s walking trousers to add to your rambling wardrobe

