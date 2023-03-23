Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All too often suitcases steal the limelight, but a growing number of travellers are embracing the humble backpack. It’s a trend we’re fully endorsing.

For starters, as much as we love a smooth set of spinner wheels, suitcases often have more potential points of failure. We’ve lost count of the number of times an over-eager baggage handler has left our suitcase missing a wheel, and we’ve never quite got over the occasion when a faulty latch meant our suitcase appeared on the luggage carousel wide open, our underwear displayed for all to see.

So, what should you look for in a backpack? Small stash pockets at the top of the bag are invaluable for storing items such as keys and spare change, while wide straps are great for spreading the weight.

Look for additional adjustable chest and waist straps if you’re looking for a bag on the larger side (anything over 25l). We’re also huge fans of backpacks with openings on the sides and at the rear. This will mean you don’t have to rifle through your underwear/toiletries/bug spray to get to the items you’ve placed at the bottom of your bag.

We’ve picked the best ones to suit any type of traveller, whether it’s a city break, business trip or hiking holiday. Read on to find out which really impressed.

How we tested

Extensively, in a nutshell. We put these backpacks through their paces on trips to the Middle East and India, testing their capabilities to the max by filling them with everything from our gadgets and gizmos to the various items we needed for a weekend city break.

And we’re proud to say we consider ourselves backpack experts – we know our compression straps from our backboards, and we know precisely which features crank up the comfort and can help lighten the load.

The best travel backpacks for 2023 are: