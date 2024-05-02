Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Need some new luggage for your travels? We’ve rounded up the best suitcases with clever features that will enable you to pack pretty much everything except the kitchen sink.

With a growing number of airlines imposing increasingly strict regulations when it comes to luggage, the good news is suitcase brands are here to help, with some ingenious designs and features.

For every traveller who wants to test the limits of their luggage allowance, there are others who have mastered the art of packing light and simply want a practical suitcase without any bells and whistles, so, we’ve included a range of different options in our line-up. If you’re a fan of the aforementioned bells and whistles, you won’t be disappointed, either.

There are (slightly) fewer restrictions relating to checked baggage than there are to cabin bags, but bear in mind budget airlines in the UK will almost always charge to check in your suitcase. Easyjet, for example, charges a minimum of £6.99 for a suitcase weighing up to 15kg (the price depends on the flight booked), while Ryanair charges between £11.99 and £29.99 for a checked bag weighing up to 10kg.

Larger airlines are generally less restrictive. The allowance for economy passengers flying with British Airways is one item with a maximum weight of 23kg, while Singapore Airlines’ allowances are famously generous – even if you’re travelling on lite (the cheapest category) you’ll be allowed a suitcase with a weight of up to 25kg.

Whichever airline you’re travelling with, keep reading to discover the best suitcases for your trip.

How we tested the best suitcases

Our tester is a travel writer, so, they had plenty of opportunities to put a wide range of suitcases through their paces, paying particular attention to the elements that are often the first to fail. Extra points were awarded to suitcases with additional reinforcement around the wheels, as this can be the first area to suffer damage as bags are chucked from trolleys to carousels.

As well as taking the suitcases on various trips, our tester spent hours playing around with different features, road-testing everything from compression panels to expansion zips. Long story short, you can rest assured these suitcases are the very best – which means all you need to worry about is enjoying your holiday.

The best suitcases for 2024 are: