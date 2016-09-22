Jump to content
Find all of our reviews of the best new audio products here. We test the top models on the market for quality, technical specs and value for money. From top soundbars to the latest smart speakers, we've got you covered. You can also find the latest deals on audio products here.

Latest Audio Product reviews and deals

<p>We tested a range, from high-end premium models to more budget-friendly options</p>
Audio

Best soundbar 2024: Top TV speakers for every budget, reviewed

<p>Carry on singing in the rain, with these waterproof speakers </p>
Audio

8 best waterproof speakers 2023

<p>We trialled light alarm clocks, baby soother and even white noise earbuds for sleeping</p>
Audio

11 best white noise machines 2023, tried and tested for better sleep

<p>Will we soon have Echo Pops dotted around every room? </p>
Audio

Amazon Echo Pop review: A cheaper challenger to the Echo Dot

<p>Many of these can survive being (briefly) submerged in water up to one metre down </p>
Audio

17 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget

<p>It was straightforward to use, though Siri can still learn a thing or two </p>
Audio

Apple HomePod 2 review: The new smart speaker sounds better than ever

<p>The new HomePod 2 is due to launch in early February </p>
Audio

Where to pre-order Apple’s new £299 HomePod 2

<p>We tested each against a multitude of genres</p>
Audio

10 best bookshelf speakers that are compact and deliver on sound

<p>There’s a 20 per cent saving on the AirPods rivalling earbuds </p>
Audio

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are £144 at Amazon right now

<p>We looked at ease of setup and use, but also at design and, of course, sound quality </p>
Audio

7 best DAB radios for kitchen discos and garden parties

<p>It might be aimed at those with smaller rooms, but it still brings big sound </p>
Audio

Sonos’s sub mini woofer is perfect for home movie nights

<p>It goes on sale on 6 October, but you can pre-order it now </p>
Audio

Sonos sub mini: Here’s how to pre-order the smaller subwoofer

Soundbars and TV speakers top picks

<p>We tested a range, from high-end premium models to more budget-friendly options</p>
Audio

Best soundbar 2024: Top TV speakers for every budget, reviewed

<p>Whether it’s for streaming, podcasts, Alexa or more, a sophisticated sound system needn't break the bank </p>
Audio

8 best budget soundbars: Cinematic surround sound from under £100

<p>We tested for clarity of sound, tunefulness, volume levels, and aesthetics</p>
Audio

8 best surround sound systems to amp up your movie nights

Smart and wireless speakers top picks

<p>Choose from multi-room systems to waterproof options with impressive battery life, perfect for days out</p>
Audio

14 best smart speakers for virtual assistance at home and on the go

<p>Many of these can survive being (briefly) submerged in water up to one metre down </p>
Audio

17 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget

<p>Wireless connectivity is now at such an advanced level that anyone can tap into their home wifi and have a multi-room set-up in minutes</p>
Audio

10 best multi-room speakers for wireless sound throughout the home

More Audio review and deals

<p>It might be diminutive, but it still packs a punch </p>
Audio

Sonos ray soundbar review: Exceptionally affordable but frustrating

Audio

<p>The compact soundsystem is designed for TVs up to 55in </p>
Audio

Sonos ray soundbar: Pre orders, price, specs and what we know so far

<p>To accompany the single, the former One Direction star has also released a three-minute-long music video</p>
Audio

Harry Styles’s As It Was single is out now – and there’s some merch

<p>That orb rotates automatically to ensure optimal performance no matter how the soundbar is positioned </p>
Audio

Devialet reveals its first soundbar – complete with a rotating orb

<p>A true beacon of light and sound</p>
Audio

Ikea symfonisk lamp 2 review: A bright light with even brighter sound

<p>We tested the headphones’ noise-cancelling system and its matching app </p>
Tech

Bang & Olufsen beoplay portal review: An ultra-luxe gaming headset

<p>Over the course of two weeks we tested the speaker’s sound for everything from Spotify to audiobooks and live radio</p>
Tech

Audio Pro Addon C5A speaker review: Does it sound as good as it looks?

<p>Designed to soundtrack your outdoor adventures too, the gadget can survive underwater for up to half an hour </p>
Audio

JBL link portable review: Does the sub-£130 smart speaker impress?

<p>Even without a dedicated upfiring speaker, this device still sounds epic </p>
Audio

Sonos beam gen 2 review: A small but significant update

<p>Sales are at their highest since the early Nineties, with 4.8 million LPs bought in the UK in 2020 alone</p>
Home & Garden

Top of the shops: The online record stores to buy your vinyl from

<p>We tested it on everything from action flicks to pop hits </p>
Audio

Sonos arc soundbar review: Blockbuster sound courtesy of Dolby Atmos

<p>We tested it with a range of different media, from action movies to TV news </p>
Audio

Panasonic SC-HTB490 soundbar review: Fat bass, but a little shrill

<p>Some of our top picks can even survive a 30 minute submersion under 1 meter of water </p>
Audio

8 best waterproof speakers for blasting those shower time tunes

<p>They may look like something from the future, but it’s their bass quality that’s truly out of this world </p>
Audio

We put Devialet’s phantom I wireless speaker to the test

<p>Grado has been making its products in the same small Brooklyn factory for 65 years</p>
Audio

We put the audiophile favourite Grado GT220 earbuds to the test

<p>Apple’s original homepod never managed to fully take off, but the new mini is here to impress</p>
Audio

We put the small but mighty homepod mini from Apple to the test

Audio

<p>Choose from manual, retro, Bluetooth, automatic and more </p>
Audio

11 best record players for spinning your favourite vinyls

<p>The XM4's predecessor, the XM3's, were class-leading – but have Sony now outdone itself?</p>
Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4: The best wireless headphones we’ve tried

<p>From design to sound, we put Google’s device to the test </p>
Audio

Nest mini review: We put Google’s smart speaker to the test

<p>It comes in a choice of colours, but there’s much more to this speaker than good looks</p>
Audio

The B&O beosound explore is a rugged outdoor speaker for survivalists

<p>It comes in a choice of colours, but there’s much more to this speaker than good looks</p>
Audio

<p>Maybe now is the time to treat yourself</p>
Deals

Apple’s AirPods and AirPods pros are at their lowest prices ever

<p>The brand’s opinion of Bluetooth connectivity was that as far as connections go, wifi is the superior option</p>
Audio

We put the top-rated portable Move speaker from Sonos to the test

<p>The pair boast a stainless steel, sheepskin leather, semi industrial finish</p>
Audio

Are the Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless headphones worth the price tag?

<p>Are these expensive buds worth the huge cost?</p>
Audio

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 true wireless earbuds review

<p>We put the the latest iteration of the Solo range to the test</p>
Headphones & Earphones

Do the Beats Solo Pro headphones live up to the hype?

<p>If you’re looking for a sturdy little unit that produces disproportionately big sound, JBL is usually a good jumping point</p>
Audio

We review JBL’s Charge 4 to see if it’s worth buying

<p>We tested the device’s sound quality and design to reach our verdict </p>
Audio

Is Anker’s Soundcore flare 2 as much fun as the original?

<p>It’s almost worrying how loud this speaker could be</p>
Audio

Is UE’s new Hyperboom speaker worth the hype?

<p>The in-built LED system pulses and dances to any track you care to play, reacting to the beat and other subtle nuances of the audio</p>
Audio

We tried Sony’s SRS-XB33 portable speaker

<p>We tested Bose’s offering for both audio quality and portability</p>
Audio

We put the new Bose portable smart speaker to the test

<p>The deal won’t be around for long so be quick adding to your shopping basket</p>
Audio

Amazon echo show smart speaker has 50% off

Audio

<p>The British audio brand believes that quality audio products shouldn’t blow the bank</p>
Audio

We put the portable KitSound Diggit 55 speaker to the test

<p>From design to sound, we find out how the new generation model compares to its predecessor </p>
Audio

We put Bang & Olufsen’s newest Bluetooth speaker to the test

<p>After some tweaks to the design, we see if its sound delivers</p>
Audio

Ruark R1 Mk4 review

<p>It’s designed to be more sustainable through its modular approach</p>
Audio

Is the new Bang & Olufsen beosound level speaker worth £1300?

<p>It’s designed to be more sustainable through its modular approach</p>
Audio

<p>Testing everything from design to sound, we find out if this is a worthy investment</p>
Audio

We’ve reviewed the new Transparent smart speaker

<p>Founded almost 60 years ago, the brand’s amps are some of the most recognisable </p>
Audio

Turn it up to 11 with Marshall’s new Emberton speaker

<p>The high-tech audio set up does a great job for a compact speaker</p>
Audio

We put the new Audio Pro BT5 bluetooth speaker to the test

<p>Streaming capabilities are also built into this audio device</p>
Deals

Save £30 on Roku’s streambar to take Netflix binging to the next level

<p>It screams solidity and luxury, but does the audio quality match the looks? </p>
Audio

Naim Mu-so Qb Bluetooth speaker reviewed: Is it worth the price tag?

Audio

10 best dictaphones

Audio

How to buy the best wireless speakers

Audio

9 best turntables under £500

Audio

