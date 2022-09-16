Jump to content

The Sonos sub mini is finally official, here’s how to pre-order the smaller subwoofer

The dinkier, more affordable speaker features dual force-cancelling 6in woofers for bigger bass

Alex Lee
Friday 16 September 2022 12:29
It goes on sale on 6 October, but you can pre-order it now

(The Independent)

Rumours of a cheaper, smaller version of Sonos’ pricey subwoofer have been circulating for months, but now it’s official. After the company accidentally leaked the product almost a year ago, Sonos has lifted the lid on the gadget, revealing that the Sonos sub mini will be launching on 6 October.

Sonos has made three generations of its Sonos sub (£644.93, Amazon.co.uk), with the first launching in 2012. But it’s always been a bit too big and powerful for most to entertain the purchase, especially those with smaller living rooms.

The Sonos sub mini, however, is a far dinkier and more affordable product that will slot in nicely with other Sonos speakers in more modestly-sized living rooms. With its dual force-cancelling 6in woofers, Sonos says that the sub mini will produce “surprisingly deep, dynamic low end sound while minimising buzz, rattle or distortion”, so you should get a healthy fix of deep cinematic bass.

Sonos says that the sub mini will pair best with the Sonos beam soundbar (£449, Sonos.com), the new Sonos ray soundbar (£279, Sonos.com) or the Sonos one (£199, Sonos.com) and Sonos one SL (£164.99, Amazon.co.uk) smart speakers. However, you can also pair it with the company’s premium Sonos arc soundbar (£769, Johnlewis.com) or Sonos five speaker (£499, Sonos.com), but the results might be less game-changing.

The miniature subwoofer is already available to pre-order now for £429 ahead of its launch next month, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the wireless device below, including where you can pre-order the sub mini.

Sonos sub mini: £429, Sonos.com – available on 6 October

(Sonos)

The Sonos sub mini is the company’s first small subwoofer. It’s a cylindrical speaker with a centre tunnel, which the brand says helps to move air around. Standing 12in tall and 9.1in in diameter, it’s about half the size of the larger sub, and connects wirelessly to existing Sonos products.

It has an NFC pad on the top of the subwoofer, making it even easier to set it up and there are also dual custom woofers inside the acoustically-sealed cabinet. Sonos says that this should generate the “full-toned low frequencies of a much larger subwoofer”, with advanced processing enhancing the bass response. Interestingly, both woofers face inwards to create a force-cancelling effect that neutralises distortion.

Plus, it also supports Sonos’ Trueplay tuning technology, which adapts the bass to the acoustics of your room. The volume will automatically adjust with your soundbar or speaker, but you can customise the EQ and change the bass level in the Sonos app.

It features a 5 GHz wifi connection, so there shouldn’t be any lag between the audio output and what’s happening on-screen when you’re watching films, shows or playing games. And, for the decor-conscious, the sub mini comes in white or black finishes to match your exisiting colour scheme.

Pre-order now

Looking to pick up a wireless speaker? We’ve rounded up the best Sonos speakers to pair with your new Sonos sub mini

