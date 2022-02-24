Jump to content
All Deals

Make-up

Our experts review the best make-up products in tried and tested guides

Find all of our reviews of the best new make-up here. We test the top products on the market for quality, ease of use and value for money. Whether you want a bold new lipstick or an eye-catching mascara, our team of writers has you covered. We'll also bring you the latest makeup deals here.

Latest Make-Up reviews and deals

<p>This hardworking powder helps to conceal blemishes, redness and dark circles </p>
SPONSORED

Maybelline setting powder review: A must have for oily skin

<p>These contain growth-encouraging ingredients including vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor oil</p>
Make-up

10 best eyelash serums that add strength and volume

<p>Setting sprays will help keep your make-up in place for longer </p>
Make-up

8 best setting sprays that keep make-up in place all day long

<p>Loose powder is best for setting and baking, but plump for pressed when it comes to smoothing out shine </p>
Make-up

Best setting powders 2024, tested for every skin type

<p>The serum is easy to apply and very buildable </p>
SPONSORED

Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is my new summer make-up bag staple

<p>The budget drops are four times cheaper than Drunk Elephant’s </p>
SPONSORED

These £7 bronzing drops rival Drunk Elephant’s £33 viral product

<p>These are the makeup artist tips and tricks for mastering the art of blush </p>
Make-up

How to apply blusher to suit your face shape, according to a pro

<p>It’s not the cheapest option, but it puts in the hard work to get your lashes looking their absolute best</p>
SPONSORED

The Lancôme doll eyes mascara is one of the best I’ve tried

<p>From make-up-like formulas to protecting SPF coverage </p>
Make-up

Best BB creams 2024, tested by a beauty editor

<p>This easy to blend blush stick has a sheer, buildable formula and long-lasting colour payoff </p>
SPONSORED

Pat McGrath blush stick review: A natural glow and pop of colour

<p>No one necessarily needs designer mascara or a luxury label body oil but, for some of us, they’re pick-me-up perk </p>
Make-up

The best luxury beauty products under £50, from Chanel to YSL

<p>Every product we tried was flake-free and stayed put </p>
Make-up

Best mascara 2024: For long, full lashes with volume

Explore products by type

Lipstick and lip products

<p>Go bold with brands like Mac, Fenty and Bare Minerals </p>
Make-up

16 best red lipsticks for a standout pout, from matte to glossy

<p>Anything too sticky did not make the cut</p>
Make-up

10 best lip glosses to help achieve the perfect pout

<p>Peppermint, capsicum pepper or cinnamon provide temporary fullness while some formulas use ingredients that work over time </p>
Make-up

20 best lip plumpers: Glosses and serums to plump up your pout

<p>Lip tints often require less topping op than the classic lipstick </p>
Make-up

9 best lip tints for a matte, sheer or shimmery wash of colour

<p>We coloured inside the lines while looking for ease of application, feel and longevity </p>
Make-up

18 best lip liners that shape and define for a smudge-free pout

<p>Our edit starts from just £8</p>
Make-up

9 best nude lipstick shades to suit all skintones

Mascara

<p>Every product we tried was flake-free and stayed put </p>
Make-up

Best mascara 2024: For long, full lashes with volume

Whether you prefer the falsies effect or a more natural finish, it’s time to put your best flutter forward

<p>We looked at wand shapes, lengthening and whether our flutter stayed put</p>
Make-up

15 best mascaras for sensitive eyes that define and lengthen lashes

<p>The top-performing waterproof mascaras not only add volume, definition and length but are a breeze to remove, too</p>
Make-up

Best waterproof mascaras 2024, tried and tested

<p>Since face coverings have become a daily reality, mascara is now the star of our make-up bags</p>
SPONSORED

11 best lengthening mascaras for show-stopping lashes

Foundations

<p>There’s a whole host of new formulas for this year already, with many boasting skincare benefits </p>
Make-up

17 best foundations for every skin type, from dewy to matte formulas

After testing both budget to luxury options, we’ve covered all bases

<p>We looked for foundations that could last the day while feeling comfortable on the skin</p>
Make-up

13 best foundations for mature skin that hydrate and brighten

<p>We tested the products throughout the day and into the evening </p>
Make-up

Best foundations for dry skin 2024, tried and tested by experts

<p>From glowy to matte, we rated our picks on shade range, coverage and staying power</p>
Make-up

10 best lightweight foundations for all skin types

More Make-Up reviews and deals

<p>The brand has also launched an eyebrow serum </p>
SPONSORED

This eyelash serum gave me fuller lashes in just two months

<p>Hide dark circles and discolouration with these expert tips </p>
SPONSORED

The best concealer for mature skin, according to a make-up artist

<p>Layer them under foundation, with concealer, or alone for subtle coverage </p>
Make-up

9 best CC creams that help to blur blemishes and reduce redness

<p>From Drunk Elephant’s sell-out drops to Isle of Paradise’s new sunny serum, these are the products to know</p>
Make-up

12 best bronzing drops for an instant sun-kissed glow

<p>This affordable concealer is a must-have makeup product for our reviewer </p>
SPONSORED

The £10 concealer everyone should have in their make-up bag

<p>Five shades are now available </p>
SPONSORED

I’m a beauty editor and this BB cream is one I always rebuy

<p>The OG is a bestseller for a reason </p>
SPONSORED

Mac’s new brown macstack mascara review

<p>The beauty brand has something so suit every skin type </p>
Make-up

What three beauty editors really think of Nars foundation

<p>We judged our favourites based on how easy they were to use, and how well they mimicked the microbladed effect</p>
<p>Our luxury-loving beauty editor was blown away by these make-up must-haves </p>
Make-up

Best H&M Beauty products reviewed for 2024

<p>There are 33 shades included within the range </p>
SPONSORED

Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation review

<p>Available in 45 shades, there’s something to suit almost everyone </p>
SPONSORED

Why this Lancôme foundation is our favourite

<p>Snap up this stellar deal at Lookfantastic now </p>
SPONSORED

Lancome’s mascara is ‘next-level’ and it’s currently reduced

<p>Keep up with the best and buzziest products, often for a more competitive price </p>
Beauty

Best beauty subscription boxes 2024: Make-up, skincare and more

<p>Benefit from skincare ingredients and a lightweight feel </p>
SPONSORED

This Nars tinted moisturiser is a must for dewy, no-make-up looks

<p>There are 50 shades are available </p>
Make-up

I tried Fenty’s new foundation – here are my honest thoughts

<p>We wore each set for more than 10 hours to really test how they were </p>
Make-up

14 best false eyelashes for all styles and budgets

<p>Nourishing skincare ingredients and SPF protection make these real multi-taskers </p>
Skincare

19 best tinted moisturisers for a natural, glowy look

<p>The tried and tested favourite is reduced – run, don’t walk </p>
SPONSORED

This lash lift in a bottle from Max Factor is now 36% off

<p>Our testers certainly qualify as brow experts, having experimented with every possible brow look over the years</p>
Make-up

15 best brow gels 2024, reviewed by a beauty expert

<p>Dove-tail your foundation with your skin type with buildable, matte and oil free formulas </p>
Make-up

16 best foundations for acne-prone skin that don’t cause breakouts

<p>Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who’s put hundreds of formulas to the test </p>
Make-up

27 best foundations, tried and tested for all skin types

<p>Choose varying textures and between as many as 15 shades to find the best match for your brows </p>
Make-up

10 best eyebrow pencils for effortlessly fuller arches

<p>Nine shades are available, to suit every skin tone </p>
SPONSORED

This is my favourite blush of all time, and it costs less than £7

<p>We tried to avoid doing any top-ups, to see how each of these formulas fared over time </p>
Make-up

Best lightweight foundations 2023, tried and tested

<p>The GOAT is stepping into the beauty space </p>
Make-up

Everything you need to know about Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams

<p>We paid close attention to the shade ranges on offer, formula, colour payoff, and of course, staying power</p>
Make-up

The £6.99 alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £39 flawless filter

<p>Marques’Alemeida and Richard Quinn both showcased the powerful pout </p>
Make-up

Red lips took over the London Fashion Week thanks to this one product

<p>The beauty buy is available in 32 shades </p>
Make-up

I was never a big fan of foundation until I tried this one

<p>We tried everything from Refy, to find out which products are really worth your money </p>
Beauty

The best Refy beauty products you need in your make-up bag

<p>The hype is real but is it warranted? I found out </p>
Make-up

Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes

<p>Our testers considered the price, performance and ingredients of each concealer </p>
Make-up

11 best concealers for covering blemishes

<p>There are 32 shades available in the range </p>
Beauty

I tried the trending Laura Mercier real flawless foundation

<p>The new make-up find is sure to be a must-have for many </p>
Make-up

A new Trinny London mascara has arrived and we tried it first

<p>We looked at the effect, packaging and price point of each product in our selection </p>
Make-up

Best highlighters 2023: Liquid, powder and cream tried and tested

<p>The beauty brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year </p>
Make-up

Huda Beauty’s new easy bake powder kept our make-up set all day

<p>Our beauty writer shares her top make-up must-haves all in a bargain budget. </p>
<p>The coveted stain has gone viral for its longevity </p>
Make-up

We tried Wonderskin’s bestselling ‘peel and reveal’ lip stain

<p>We looked at formula, shades, staying power and finish</p>
Make-up

13 best cream blushers for a natural and long-lasting glow

<p>The 56 shades use either silver or gold pearlescent particles to complement wearer’s undertones</p>
Make-up

We had a first look at Mac’s studio radiance serum-powered foundation

<p>Powder formulas tend to be longer lasting while cream bronzers are perfect for building a dewy finish </p>
Make-up

Best bronzers 2023, tried and tested

<p>You’ll only find easy-to-buff or build formulas in our round-up </p>
Make-up

Best liquid bronzers 2023 for a natural-looking post-holiday glow

<p>The collection has grown quite considerably, with the addition of a bronzer, mascara and eyeshadows to the range </p>
Fashion & Beauty

16 best Jones Road beauty products from the bronzer to the brow pencil

<p>Minimise the chaos in your collection with these storage boxes, bags and drawers </p>
Make-up

Best make-up organisers 2023, tried and tested

<p>The 4D mascara lengthens, lifts, curls and coats lashes</p>
Fashion & Beauty

We got a first look at the new No7 4D lift and curl mascara

<p>These stackable pots click together for handy storage </p>
Make-up

Trinny London’s eye2eye range has four new shades and we’re big fans

<p>The middle-of-the-range price points feel like good value for money and the range of shades is impressive too</p>
Make-up

10 best Sculpted by Aimee products, from foundation to mascara

<p>Creamy formulas are best applied with densely packed brushes, while powder works well with fluffier styles </p>
Make-up

8 best makeup brush sets: From cream contour to foundation brushes

<p>There are 136 products within the budget-friendly collection</p>
Fashion & Beauty

Superdrug’s new own-brand beauty range is here, and it’s all under £9

<p>We got creative with these colourful little squares </p>
Make-up

15 best eyeshadow palettes for everyday glam

<p>Charlotte Tilbury offers sparkle-free radiance – but how does E.l.f compare? </p>
Make-up

Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter vs e.l.f: Which glow will win?

<p>There are 27 shades to choose from in this range </p>
Fashion & Beauty

We review Dior’s first TikTok-famous transfer-proof lipstick

<p>It previously had a 50,00-person waitlist</p>
Make-up

Charlotte Tilbury has restocked its pinkgasm beauty light wand

