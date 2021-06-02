If there’s one beauty product that’s seen a rise in a whole host of new launches so far this year, it’s mascara.

From the much anticipated Victoria Beckham Beauty debut to the social-media hyped Maybelline lash sensational sky high, it seems like every make-up brand has a new innovative formula with a game-changing brush that promises to be better than the next.

Mascara is such a transformative beauty staple – even the most low-maintenance of us have one in our beauty kit. A good mascara will darken and define your eyelashes, but a great mascara will be eye-opening, making your peepers look bigger and brighter.

The problem with this is there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Thick or thin, curly or straight, short or long – love or hate your lashes, they come in all shapes, sizes and colours. And when we all crave something different from a wand, the only way to find your perfect match is through trial and error.

With so many to choose from, we’ve done the mammoth task for you. We’ve wiggled our way through the latest launches and tested them against the bestselling formulations to bring you the best of 2021.

Read more:

While our winning wands all provided a variety of looks and finishes, they also provided a flake-free, stay-in-place formula. No matter your lashes' needs and wants, or your budget, we’re sure there’s a perfect pick for you here.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best mascaras for 2021

Best for fanned-out lift and volume: Lancôme lash idôle mascara, £23.50, Lookfantastic.com

Best for eye-opening curl: Dior diorshow iconic overcurl mascara, £28, Johnlewis.com

Best for definition and separation: Victoria Beckham future lash mascara, £26, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Best for buildable volume: Guerlain mad eyes mascara, £29, Johnlewis.com

Best for doing it all: Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk push up lashes mascara, £23, Spacenk.com

Best for instant volume: Pat McGrath labs dark star mascara, £26, Net-a-porter.com

Best for those on a budget: Rimmel scandaleyes reloaded mascara, £8.49, Superdrug.com

Best for lengthening: Benefit they're real! magnet extreme lengthening mascara, £24, Lookfantastic.com

Best for intense drama: Nars climax dramatic volumising mascara, £22, Lookfantastic.com

Best for staying in place all day: Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, £25.50, Johnlewis.com

Best for lash strengthening: BareMinerals strength and length serum-infused mascara, £23, Lookfantastic.com

Best for customising: Huda Beauty legit lashes double ended mascara, £24, Feelunique.com

Best for waterproof: L’Oreal Paris air volume mega waterproof mascara, £10.99, Superdrug.com

Best for definition and volume: Kevyn Aucoin indecent mascara, £22, Spacenk.com

Best for a false-lash effect: Too Faced better than sex mascara, £22, Boots.com

Best for day to night: Fenty full frontal volume, lift and curl mascara, £21, Boots.com

Best for a no make-up, make-up look: Glossier lash slick mascara, £14, Glossier.com

Best for fullness: Anastasia Beverly Hills lash brag volumising mascara, £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Best for vegans: Milk Makeup kush high volume mascara, £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Best for length and volume: Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara, £9.99, Boots.com

Best for natural-looking volume: Flower beauty lash warrior mascara, £10.99, Superdrug.com

Best for a full-bodied effect: Estée Lauder sumptuous rebel length and lift mascara, £24, Boots.com

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.