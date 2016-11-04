Jump to content
Find all of our reviews of the best new men's clothing here. We test the most stylish fashion on the market for quality, fit and value for money. From waterproof jackets to stylish shirts, we've got you covered. You can also find the latest deals on men's fashion here.

Latest Men’s Clothing reviews and deals

<p>We were (un)lucky enough to have our testing period coincide with two major UK storms</p>
Hiking

Best men’s waterproof jackets 2024: Tried and tested in rain

<p>Whatever your style, we’ve got the jumper for you</p>
Men's Clothing

Best men’s knitwear 2024, from cardigans to spring cotton

<p>These are the jeans we’re reaching for right now </p>
Men's Clothing

Best men’s jeans for 2024

<p>We’ve tested coats and jackets of all types </p>
Men's Clothing

Best men’s coats 2024: From puffers to spring jackets

<p>Over the past few weeks, our testers have been styling up a range of options for daytime, evening and weekend outfits</p>
Men's Clothing

Best summer shirts for men 2024

<p>The hoodie is detailed with the “I am Kenough” slogan and embroidered “K” monogram </p>
Fashion & Beauty

Where to buy the “I am Kenough” hoodie from the Barbie movie

<p>From Fendi and Zegna to Kenzo, the checks kept coming </p>
Men's Clothing

Checked suits, shirts and coats came out on top at Men’s Fashion Week

<p>Baby blue and ostentatious orange are in no short supply </p>
Men's Clothing

Bright colours dominated Men’s Fashion Week – here’s what to shop

<p>Suits, shirts and bright shades of accessories have all had a twist </p>
Men's Clothing

The biggest trends from Men’s Fashion Week

<p>We tested all the market leaders, from Oodie to Silentnight </p>
Home & Garden

Best blanket hoodies for hunkering down this winter

<p>We tested out men’s and women’s base layers that will keep you toasty this winter </p>
Winter Sports

15 best base layers for men and women this winter ski season

<p>Best shorts for men 2023</p>
Fashion & Beauty

Best men’s shorts 2023, from formal to casual

Top Men’s Clothing picks

Read our writers' reviews of the best men's clothing

<p>We’ve tested coats and jackets of all types </p>
Men's Clothing

Best men’s coats 2024: From puffers to spring jackets

Fend off the chill this season with outwear that won’t compromise on style

<p>Certain types of fabric can be the difference between keeping you cool and walking aroung with sweat patches</p>
Men's Clothing

8 best men’s summer shirts to rock on any occasion, from beach to BBQ

<p>The style has roots in workshops of 20th century North America</p>
Men's Clothing

9 best overshirts that are perfect for layering all year round

<p>The comfy staple was invented in the 1930s by sportswear brand Champion to keep its workers warm</p>
Men's Clothing

9 best hoodies for men that are perfect for everyday wear

<p>The contemporary box from Heat came with a jumper, gilet and scarf in complementary colours </p>
Men's Clothing

Unboxing a £390 luxury menswear mystery box

<p>We rated the quality of down and synthetic insulation </p>
Men's Clothing

10 best men’s puffer and down jackets to fend off the wintry weather

<p>Get the <em>Last of Us</em> look </p>
Men's Clothing

The Last of Us: Where to buy Pedro Pascal’s jacket

<p>From fleeces to waterproof jackets, these are pieces to invest in now and love forever </p>
Hiking

The Patagonia clothing to buy and support the climate change fight

<p>Stylish, on-trend clothes don’t need to come at the cost of people or the earth</p>
Men's Clothing

The best sustainable menswear brands for a more eco-friendly wardrobe

<p>The capsule was inspired by the Netflix show and the surfer brand’s archive </p>
Men's Clothing

Stranger Things and Quiksilver drop a 1980’s-inspired collection

<p>Even in pyjamas he is a style icon</p>
Fashion & Beauty

Where to shop dupes for Harry Styles’s polka dot pyjamas

<p>These trackies are all about comfort and warmth </p>
Men's Clothing

8 best joggers for men: From classic activewear to smart-casual attire

<p>On one side, you’ll find fashion-focused designs and, on the other, fleece’s that are constructed from technical fabrics</p>
Men's Clothing

Best men’s fleece jackets 2021: The North Face, Patagonia and more

<p>This brushed-cotton garment is known for its warmth, durability and style</p>
Men's Clothing

10 best men’s flannel shirts to check out

<p>We sourced designer and high-street options to suit every budget</p>
Men's Clothing

Best men’s leather jackets, from designer to high street

<p>The PJs will keep you cool and comfortable all night long</p>
Men's Clothing

8 best men’s pyjamas: Perfect for sleeping and lazy weekends

<p>Each piece in the collection is made with merino wool</p>
Men's Clothing

You can now buy the exact kit Andy Murray will be wearing at Wimbledon

<p>Slather on lashings of that essential SPF, for sure, but topping yourself off with a shade-giving hat is an essential line of defence at the beach</p>
Men's Clothing

10 best men’s summer hats for style and sun protection

<p>We considered materials, cost, build and design </p>
Men's Clothing

7 best Harrington jackets: Classics styles you need in your wardrobe

<p>With prices ranging from £50 to £300 plus, there’s something for everyone</p>
Men's Clothing

8 best men’s denim jackets for every style and budget

<p>Sheep Inc. is the world’s first carbon-neutral fashion company, and the A-listers love it </p>
Men's Clothing

Tom Hardy wore one of our favourite sustainable knitwear brands

Add texture, contrast and colour
Men's Clothing

8 best men's corduroy shirts for spring and beyond

As well as style and versatility, we've searched for high-quality fabrics that don't shrink in the first wash
Men's Clothing

9 best men's T-shirts you need in your wardrobe

While most choices on this list come as a complete set, in some instances we’ve mixed and matched to create a more interesting look
Men's Clothing

9 best men's tracksuits that celebrate the athleisure trend

Former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, who stands at 6ft 6in, is the face of Ted Baker's T for Tall range
Men's Clothing

12 best clothing brands for larger and taller men

In August, at the zenith of festival season, an average of 2.7 inches of rain falls each year
Men's Clothing

10 best men's waterproof festival jackets to stay dry during every set

Men's Clothing

9 best men’s autumn jackets

Gifts for him

8 best men's Christmas jumpers

